ATHEX: Decline ends on non-bank blue chip rise

The benchmark at the Greek stock market came out of an eight-week low on Wednesday to post some notable gains and end a streak of eight losing sessions. The rise was mainly fed by non-bank blue chips and came with some help from foreign markets that also staged a rebound.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 637.29 points, adding 1.28% to Tuesday’s 629.24 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.34% to 1,542.46 points.

The banks index collected 1.81%, with Eurobank grabbing 2.73%, National growing 2.54% and Alpha improving 1.31%, as Piraeus declined 0.79%.

Coca-Cola HBC surged 4.72%, GEK Terna advanced 3.29%, Sarantis earned 3.12%, Mytilineos augmented 2.05%, OPAP rose 2.03%, Terna Energy climbed 2.02%, both Titan Cement and Aegean Air grew 1.89%, and ADMIE Holdings fetched 1.75%, while OTE telecom lost 2.56%.

In total 67 stocks reported gains, 32 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.



Turnover reached 47.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €45.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to close at 47.71 points.