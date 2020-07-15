ND’s lead rises to 21 pct in poll

Ruling New Democracy’s lead over opposition SYRIZA rose to 21.2% in a new public opinion poll, with 41.6% of respondents saying they would vote for the conservatives if elections were held now and 20.4% backing the leftists.

Conducted by Marc for Alpha TV, the poll found center-left Movement for Change trailing with 5.7% in third place, followed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) with 5% and the populist nationalist Greek Solution with 3.4%. MeRA25 garnered just 1.9%.

On key issues, 74.7% of respondents said they were “very” or “quite” worried about deteriorating Greek-Turkish relations and 64.7% expressed concerns of deteriorating personal finances because of the coronavirus crisis.