Ban on village festivals likely to be extended to end-August, says minister

Village festivals, the so-called “panigyria”, will likely be suspended until the end of the summer, Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis said on Thursday.

“My assessment is that the ban on village festivals will be extended until the end of August,” he told Greek broadcaster ANT1.

“What must be done, is to find those who flout the rules,” he added.

The government is considering a tougher enforcement of health safety rules amid fears that public compliance has eased.

The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.