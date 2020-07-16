Civil protection minister to resume weekly Covid-19 briefings

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will resume weekly briefings on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday, as authorities fear that public compliance has waned.

The updates will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will focus solely on operational issues, Petsas told the press.

Infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras will not participate in the briefing.

The spokesman also announced that flights from Sweden will be allowed two days sooner than originally announced - as of July 20, instead of the 22nd.

He said that Greece presents a better epidemiological picture than most European countries but warned that “our worst enemies” are relaxation of the rules and complacency.

Asked whether the expert committee advising the government on the coronavirus has suggested a compulsory use of face masks in indoor areas, he responded negatively, adding however that there are “isolated views” in favor.