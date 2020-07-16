In a new twist in the ongoing investigation into the judicial handling of the Novartis bribery probe, the head of Athens’ Prosecutor’s Office ordered the criminal prosecution of the leading corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki for a series of offences, including abuse of power.

Touloupaki will also face charges of dereliction of duty, making false statements and breach of personal data in connection to her investigation into the case, in which 10 politicians were initially incriminated.

The order came from the deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Evangelos Zaharis who investigated Touloupaki’s handling of the Novartis probe.

After this development, Touloupaki is expected to be replaced by a another official selected by the top court’s Supreme Judicial Council.