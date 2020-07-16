Large fire burning in Lavrio, fire service calls for precautionary evacuations

A large wildfire broke out in a forested area of Lavrio, in southeastern Attica, on Thursday afternoon, the fire service said.

As the blaze raged through the Pounda Zeza area, the fire service recommended the precautionary evacuation of four settlements – Agrileza, Kamariza, Agios Gerasimos and Sounio.

There was no immediate threat for inhabited areas and the final decision on whether to evacuate rests with the local authorities.

A total of 49 firemen with 19 fire engines, two water-dropping airplanes and four helicopters have been sent in the area.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias was expected to arrive in Lavrio in the next few hours.

A seperate, smaller blaze was burning low vegetation in the area of Metamorfosi, in Messinia.

Twenty-seven firemen with 13 fire engines have been dispatched along two airplanes and one helicopter.