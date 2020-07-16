Axe-wielding man arrested after injuring four inside Kozani tax office

Police arrested a man who barged into a tax office in the northern city of Kozani on Thursday and attacked employees with an axe, injuring four.

The victims, three women and a man, are being treated at the city’s Mamatsio Hospital for unspecified injuries. According to sources from the hospital, the man is believed to be in serious condition.

According to eye-witnesses, the suspect, aged around 45, entered the premises located on Aristotelous Street shortly after 1 p.m., reached the second floor and took out an axe from a bag with which he attacked his victims.

A woman who tried to flee fell down the staircase and injured her leg.

He was disarmed by the head of the department and another employee.

It is not yet clear what were the motives of the attack.