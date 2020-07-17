The Birds | Thessaloniki & Epidaurus | July & August

The National Theater of Northern Greece is on tour with its successful 2019 production of Aristophanes’ political satire “The Birds,” on the fleetingness of utopia. The production, which is in Greek with English supertitles, is directed by Yiannis Rigas and stars Taxiarchis Hanos and Christos Stergiou. It will be on stage at the Dasos Theater in Thessaloniki’s Seikh Sou Forest on July 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30, and at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, as part of the Greek Festival, on August 7, 8 and 9. For details, access information and tickets, visit www.ntng.gr for the Thessaloniki shows and www.greekfestival.gr for the Epidaurus shows.