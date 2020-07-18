Theodore | Athens | July 26

After eight months away from the live music circuit and two months in lockdown, genre-mixing composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore is set to appear at Gazarte’s newly designed roof stage, on Sunday, July 26. The talented Greek musician – whose stage shows are known for their combination of music and images – will present new work and older favorites. Tickets cost 10 euros (from www.viva.gr and tel 11876) but only a limited number are available due to physical distancing measures, so book now. Doors open at 8.30 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr