Beethoven Gala | Athens | July 18

State broadcaster ERT’s National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by the multi-award-winning maestro George Petrou in his debut as new music director of the ensemble, presents a tribute gala to Beethoven on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the great German composer’s birth. The concert at the open-air Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater comprises Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 4 in G Major with soloist Alexandra Papastefanou, the aria “Ah! Perfido” with soprano Myrto Papatanasiu and Symphony No. 1 in C Major. Ticket prices for the Greek Festival event range from 10 to 55 euros and can be booked on the organizer’s website. The performance begins at 9 p.m.

Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000, www.greekfestival.gr