The Temple of Olympian Zeus serves as the stunning setting for a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 neo-Gothic psychological thriller “Rebecca,” on Friday, July 17. The 9.30 p.m. screening is part of the Athens Open-Air Film Festival (www.aoff.gr) and is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority coupons will be distributed as of 7.30 p.m. at the site’s Vassilis Olgas Street entrance.