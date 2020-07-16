NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Prison sweeps turn up dozens of contraband weapons

Police handout photo.

TAGS: Crime

Inspections by guards at the Domokos prison in Fthiotida early on Thursday resulted in the confiscation of a plethora of weapons, including knives and skewers.

A similar sweep on Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison resulted in the seizure of homemade knives and clubs, as well as small quantities of narcotics. Yesterday’s was the latest in a series of sweeps at the country’s biggest penitentiaries, which continue to turn up weapons, drugs and cellphones.

