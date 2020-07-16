35 more coronavirus cases; no new deaths

Greek authorities announced 35 new cases of coronavirus and no fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Thirteen of the 35 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 3,939, with 193 dead.



Fourteen patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 123 have left ICU.



The average rate of new cases over the past week was 35 a day compared to 25 the week before, while nationwide Greece had 3.89 infections per million of the population up from 2.36, the Greek government’s Covid-19 Observatory said in its weekly report on Thursday.

The rate of coronavirus transmission in Greece stands at 0.4, the agency said.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Thursday that deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will resume weekly briefings on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece, as authorities fear that public compliance has waned.

The updates will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will focus solely on operational issues. Infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras will not participate in the briefing.

