Greek PM slams Turkey over Hagia Sophia, calls for sanctions over East Med provocations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis once again criticized Turkey on Thursday over its decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque and called for European sanctions over Ankara’s policies in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Speaking during a meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP) held via video conference, Mitsotakis said the decision to alter the status of Hagia Sophia – first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine Empire – was indicative of Turkey’s understanding of international agreements, mutual respect and interfaith dialogue.

The Greek premier also expressed his deep concern over Turkish actions that fuel tension in the broader region, adding that the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell should make a list of possible sanctions against Ankara.