Pyatt: US shares Greece’s view on international law

The United States shares Greece’s and Europe’s view on certain principles of international law, including those related to the continental shelf, US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said Thursday.

“We continue to employ our diplomatic tools… we have spoken very clearly in public and in private about the destabilizing nature of some of the actions that Turkey has engaged in, in particular the provocative nature of the MoU signed with Libya, and our desire that all parties will focus on dialogue,” Pyatt told an online conference on Greece’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean, organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.



The commitment to these principles, he added, “will importantly influence how we continue to approach these issues.”



Schinas



Turkey’s recent actions were also addressed by European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas in the same forum.



“There are certain limits on what Europe can do in this evolving geopolitical matrix in the Eastern Mediterranean, but this does not mean that because there are not EU fighter jets or EU air carriers that Europe cannot influence, cannot shape events,” he said.



Europe, Schinas added, must “spend more time engaging with governments in the region and in making them see that they have much more to gain from collective and positive engagement than from unilateral and, if I may say so, theatrical gestures that simply feed into this confrontation and permanent friction.”