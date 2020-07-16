Fire near Lavrio contained

A wildfire near the port town of Lavrio, southeast of Athens, prompted the precautionary evacuation of a children’s summer camp and dozens of homes Thursday. No fatalities were reported.

Authorities said four water-dropping helicopters, two airplanes and 67 firemen with 28 fire trucks were involved in the effort to contain the blaze amid strong winds in the area.

The fire was contained late Thursday evening after burning through 600 hectares of pine forest.

Government officials did not rule out the possibility of arson, but speaking on Antenna TV, Lavriio Mayor Dimitris Loukas suggested the fire was caused by live-fire exercise at a nearby arms production facility.