Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater reopens

An usherette wearing a face shield stands in front of the audience at the Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Parthenon in Athens, after it reopened for performances. Seating limits have been imposed at the renovated ancient Roman-era theater as part of restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19. The concert on Wednesday night was an homage to prominent composer and former culture minister Thanos Mikroutsikos, who died in December. It was attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. On Saturday, the ERT National Symphony will present a tribute to Beethoven. [AP]

