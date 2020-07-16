Military chief says Turkey a ‘destabilizing factor’

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, on Thursday described Turkey as a “destabilizing factor,” adding that the country poses a threat to Greece and to the status quo in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Speaking on Israel’s i24 News television channel, Greece’s military chief said that states in the Eastern Mediterranean region ought to “cooperate in a framework of peace and security and to pursue the well-being of their citizens.”

Floros however stressed that the Greek Armed Forces were prepared to defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights against any threat.

