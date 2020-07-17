Rising Covid cases a worry but transmission rate low

The steady upward curve in new infections of the coronavirus, with 35 cases announced on Thursday, is a concern to epidemiologists who, however, note that the pandemic’s rate of transmission remains at safe levels.

The 35 new cases announced on Thursday included 18 infections related to international travel and brought the nationwide total to 3,939, with the number of deaths unchanged at 193.

Meanwhile the Greek state’s Covid-19 Observatory revealed that the average rate of new cases over the past week was 35 a day compared to 25 the week before. The observatory added, however, that the rate of transmission, or Rt, in Greece is at 0.4, well below the level of 1, which indicates when an epidemic is under control.

In a related development, it was announced that Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will resume weekly briefings on the evolution of the pandemic.