Changes to the law on the payment of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) debt that were voted in Parliament a few days ago also point to an extension for the submission of income tax declarations.

To date, the calculation of ENFIA dues started straight after the completion of the processing of income tax statements in mid-July, with the ENFIA pay notices slated to be issued by late August, with the first installment due for payment in the first month after the notices were issue, i.e. in September.

However, according to the amendment submitted to Parliament, for the year 2020 especially, the first ENFIA installment will have be paid until September 30, and the last one by February 26, 20121, “if the tax determination act is issued within September.”

The government is, therefore, effectively admitting that it will delay processing income tax statements, which will obviously continue into August. In that case the processing of the ENFIA notices will be considerably delayed, risking putting off the first ENFIA tranche to October.