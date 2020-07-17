Greece extends flight bans from Sweden, Turkey, some non-EU countries

Greece announced it was extending a ban on flights from Sweden and Turkey until July 19 and July 31 respectively, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued Thursday.

The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also said that all flights to and from North Macedonia and Albania will be made only though Athens’ International Airport until July 31, due to a recent rise in coronavirus infections in the two countries.

Greece also extended a ban in the entrance of non-EU citizens until July 31, however the list excludes 12 countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.