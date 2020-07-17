Tax officers across Greece hold work-stoppage over ax attack

Greece’s tax officers will hold a work stoppage on Friday from 11.30 a.m. until the end of the workday to protest an ax attack against their colleagues in the northern city of Kozani that left four wounded.

The union of tax officials, POE-DOY, said Thursday’s incident was a “murderous attack which is added to a series of daily incidents and delinquent behaviors towards employees who experience a daily terror.”

It also decried the repeated occurrence of such incidents without redressal.

The attack occurred on Thursday, when the perpetrator walked into a tax office in Kozani and started attacking employees with an ax, injuring three women and a man.

Three of the victims were transferred to the local Mamatseio Hospital and later to Thessaloniki’s Papanikolaou Hospital.

Two of them suffered injuries on their head and hands and their condition was deemed serious by their doctors.

The fourth victim, a woman who tried to flee during the attack, fell off the staircase and sprained her ankle.

The alleged attacker is being questioned by the police but has yet to state his motive for his action.