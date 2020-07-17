PM: ‘No reason’ why deal on recovery fund cannot be reached

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared confident on Friday that a deal could be reached on a recovery fund to tackle the fallout of the pandemic, as he arrived in Brussels for the first face-to-face meeting of EU leaders.

There is “absolutely no reason why we shouldn't get a deal done,” he told journalists, adding however that “compromises will be necessary.”

Mitsotakis, who arrived in the Belgian capital on Thursday, has already described the original proposal by the European Commission, which foresees 22.6 billion euros in grants and 9.4 billion in loans for Greece, as “very positive.”

With grants forming the bulk of the sum proposed for Greece, Mitsotakis is keen to ensure that the ratio of grants to loans does not change.