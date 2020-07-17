Arsonists target regional authority building in Volos

Police in Volos, central Greece, yesterday were seeking the perpetrators behind a blaze at a regional authority building in the early hours of the morning which resulted in significant damage but no injuries.

According to investigators, the fire was likely ignited by Molotov cocktails or home-made explosive devices, causing a fire which broke out just after 2.30 a.m.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to put out the blaze before it could spread to other building but not before it had wreaked significant damage to the ground floor offices.

Counter-terrorism officers were to join the police’s investigation after claims by regional authority chief Dorothea Kolindri that the perpetrators threw three Molotov cocktails into the building.