Two of ax attack victims in intensive care

Two of the three tax office workers injured in an ax attack at their workplace in Kozani on Thursday were yesterday in the intensive care unit of Thessaloniki’s Papanikolaou hospital while the third victim was in the hospital’s neurosurgery ward.

The 56-year-old man was on a ventilator in ICU after undergoing surgery for head injuries sustained during the assault. A 67-year-old woman was also on a ventilator after suffering serious injuries to the jaw and eyes.

The third victim, a 47-year-old woman was in stable condition with less serious injuries to the head and back.

Tax officers launched a work stoppage on Friday from 11.30 a.m. until the end of the workday to protest the attack on their colleagues and called on the government to improve safety at their workplaces.

Meanwhile Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias briefed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is attending an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, on the status of the three injured tax office employees.