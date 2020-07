After several days without any new fatalities, Greece’s Covid-19 toll reportedly rose to 194 on Friday with the death of an elderly patient in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

According to local media, the patient was an 83-year-old woman who was being treated at the Papanikolaou General Hospital.

The last victim of the virus in Greece was an 82-year-old woman who died at the capital’s Sotiria Hospital on July 6.