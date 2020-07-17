Greece, Egypt close to signing EEZ deal, ambassador says

Greece and Egypt are close to signing an agreement on maritime boundaries, the country’s ambassador to Cairo, Nikos Garilidis, has said.



“We are close, very close,” Garilidis said in an interview with Egypt’s flagship state newspaper Al-Ahram.



An agreement on exclusive economic zone (EEZ) delimitation between Greece and Egypt would not be to the liking of Turkey which last year signed a highly contentious maritime demarcation deal with Libya’s internationally-recognized government.



Garilidis said it was up to Turkey to maintain good relations with its neighbors.



If Turkey gave up its “Ottoman ideas,” Garilidis told the newspaper, Greece could support the country’s involvement in economic cooperation schemes in the Eastern Mediterranean, including natural gas projects.