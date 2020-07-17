Elpidophoros thanks Biden for call of support over Hagia Sophia

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on Friday expressed his gratitude for a call from Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden “expressing his support of our Ecumenical Patriarchate, and his solidarity with our cause to maintain the status quo for Hagia Sophia.”

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of America has declared a day of mourning on Friday, July 24, the first day of Muslim prayers at the Byzantine cathedral and UNESCO World Heritage site of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul following its recent reconversion into a mosque.