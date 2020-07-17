Corfu authorities arrest four suspects for migrant trafficking

Four suspected human traffickers, all Ukrainian nationals, have been arrested at the old port of the Ionian island of Corfu.

They were taken into custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle more than 20 Turkish nationals on a sailing boat, police said on Friday.

The migrants are believed to have been transferred to apartments on the island that the suspected smugglers had rented on Airbnb.

The four suspects were to face a prosecutor as the investigation continued.