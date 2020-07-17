One death, 28 new Covid infections confirmed

One death and 28 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Greece on Friday, 12 of which were positives from tests conducted at ports or airports, according to authorities.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said the new cases have brought the total number of infections since the start of the crisis to 3,964 of which just under half (54.8%) concerned men.

The total number of fatalities from Covid-19 in the country rose to 194, EODY said, adding that the number of patients in intensive care stood at 12. Another 124 patients have left ICU.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country reached 402,672.