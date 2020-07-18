The law that provided for the introduction of audit committees at state-controlled companies (DEKO) has been in force since 2017.

And yet it took three years to actually implement this guarantee of good administration in these companies, which have always been hotbeds of bureaucratic mismanagement and favoritism.

The only way for DEKO companies to fulfill their social purpose is to adopt, even with a delay, the rules of transparency and productivity that apply to all other businesses.