ΑΤΗΕΧ: Strong finish secures gains for the index

Closing auctions at Friday’s bourse session made buyers the clear winners on the last day of a week of ups and downs and significantly reduced turnover, which ended in the black after three successive sessions of gains for the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 641.48 points, adding 0.62% to Thursday’s 637.55 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.34%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.37% to 1,549.77 points, while this time the banks index outperformed growing 1.36%.

Public Power Corporation stood out with its rise of 6.19%. OTE telecom climbed 2.20%, Eurobank earned 2.06%, National improved 2.01%, Sarantis increased 1.75%, Aegean Air gained 1.38% and Terna Energy collected 1.15%, as Jumbo lost 2.50%, Viohalco parted with 2.22% and Hellenic Petroleum decreased 1.61%.

In total 43 stocks recorded gains, 35 notched up losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last two weeks, amounting to 36.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s €38.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slumped 2.38% to 46.43 points.