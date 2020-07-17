Retailers expect further losses this sales period

The summer sales turnover is projected to be disappointing at best for Attica retailers, as buying interest remains sluggish.



The head of the Attica Area Chamber Council and of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, estimates that turnover will nosedive by more than 17% in this sales window compared to the July-August sales in 2019, with 65% of commercial stores in the capital stating they have lost an average of 54% of turnover due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Korkidis added that this season’s takings will be reminiscent of the bailout summers, dropping below 6 billion euros.