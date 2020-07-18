Fifty-eight migrants reached Lesvos on Saturday

Two boats carrying 58 migrant men, women and children of various nationalities arrived at the shores of the Aegean island of Lesvos on Saturday.

One boat carrying 20 people came ashore close to the town of Molyvos, in the north of the island, while the second carried 38 people and alighted at Tsonia in the northeast.

With the new arrivals, the total number of migrants and refugees to reach Lesvos since the start of July has risen to 98.

The migrants will be tested for coronavirus by a health team of the National Organisation for Public Health (EODY) and then transferred to the quarantine facility at Megala Therma in northern Lesvos.