No Covid-19 infections in direct UK flights, two in transit

Coronavirus tests that were conducted on travellers who arrived in Greece from the United Kingdom two days after direct flights were allowed from the country came back negative, but two passengers from London who transited in EU airports were positive.

Health authorities conducted 1,366 tests on July 15 and 1,437 tests on July 17 on passengers who arrived from several UK cities, including Birmingham and Manchester.

The two travellers who arrived from London through Paris and Larnaca tested positive have been isolated and authorities have traced their contacts.

Health teams will continue to mass-test UK arrivals and will announce the results in the coming days.

