While Greece is faced with the challenge of having a neighbor that has shut off all lines of communication, a paradoxical situation appears to be taking hold inside the country. Political rivals are carrying out a domestic negotiation of sorts, with one side challenging the other and drawing “red lines.”

As a result, bargaining chips that could be used in a future negotiation, are being wasted in a misguided blame game.

The mood is hardly constructive for Greece’s national interests, of course. The times call for moderation and prudence. We need to consider the consequences of easy, sensationalist talk.

The path of Greek-Turkish relations is a very slippery one and indulging in self-destructive impulses is a luxury we cannot afford.