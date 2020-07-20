Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is planning a minor reshuffle of his cabinet over the coming days, Kathimerini understands, with a new deputy position expected to be formed for an official who will oversee the funding that Greece receives from the pandemic recovery fund discussed by EU leaders in Brussels over the weekend.

The new position will be formed either at the Development and Investments Ministry or the Finance Ministry, with the new minister to work closely with officials in other ministries with the aim of propping up the economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

Mitsotakis is also expected to make a few changes in other ministries, though the overall composition of his cabinet is not likely to change.