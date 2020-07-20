NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Minor cabinet reshuffle on the cards

STAVROS PAPANTONIOU

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is planning a minor reshuffle of his cabinet over the coming days, Kathimerini understands, with a new deputy position expected to be formed for an official who will oversee the funding that Greece receives from the pandemic recovery fund discussed by EU leaders in Brussels over the weekend. 

The new position will be formed either at the Development and Investments Ministry or the Finance Ministry, with the new minister to work closely with officials in other ministries with the aim of propping up the economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

Mitsotakis is also expected to make a few changes in other ministries, though the overall composition of his cabinet is not likely to change.  

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 