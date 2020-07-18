Greece participates in NATO's Exercise Breeze

Twenty-six ships, nine aircraft and more than 2,000 sailors from eight NATO allied and partner nations, including Greece, participated in Exercise Breeze, an annual maritime exercise held off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, which will conclude on Sunday.

In a statement issued at the end of last week, NATO said that Breeze 2020 aimed to “improve the readiness” of all participants, namely Belgium, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Spain, Romania and Turkey.