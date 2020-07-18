Center appeals to blood donors

Greece’s National Blood Center over the weekend appealed to existing and potential donors to come forward and bolster blood banks as the relaunch of regular surgeries, following the scaling back of operations during the lockdown, have increased the need for blood.



“Apart from fellow citizens who require regular transfusions, there are also new patients, following the resumption of regular surgeries, while we have also seen a drop in donations as is generally the case during the summer months,” the center said in a statement.



Although the drop in blood supply this summer is likely to be bigger than usual due to public concerns about visiting hospitals and health centers during the pandemic, the center appealed to donors “to continue to protect our fellow citizens and chiefly those belonging to vulnerable groups.”

The center runs collection at the Stavros Mavrothalassitis sports arena at 314 Thivon Avenue near the Aegaleo metro station, from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment, which can be arranged by telephone on 210.569.7986 or by email aimodosia-egaleo@ekea.gr