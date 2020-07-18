Youth on graffiti mission dies at ISAP station

Police in Athens over the weekend were investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the death of a young man by electrocution in the early hours of Saturday morning after apparently falling on the tracks at the Attiki station of the Piraeus-Kifissia urban electric railway while trying to spray-paint graffiti on the carriages.



According to an announcement issued by the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company STASY, the youth had entered the parking area of the station for Line 1 of the ISAP route with friends at around 4 a.m.



STASY employees found the youth unconscious on the tracks and called for an ambulance which rushed him to the capital’s Ippokrateio hospital. Medics were unable to revive the young man and declared him dead on arrival.



STASY has formed a committee which is to probe the incident together with the Greek Police and judicial officials to determine whether the supervisor on duty at the time should face prosecution.