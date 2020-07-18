New prison sweep turns up iron bars, makeshift knives, drugs

The latest in a series of sweeps carried out on the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison turned up a wealth of weapons including iron bars, makeshift knives as well as drugs and cellphones, reports said over the weekend.



Specifically, a search carried out on Friday night by prison guards led to the confiscation of 15 iron bars and wooden bats, five makeshift knives, two skewers, eight blades and a screwdriver.

Guards also seized small quantities of cannabis as well as 16 cellphones and 21 chargers.

The police and Justice Ministry have been cooperating in a crackdown on Greek penitentiaries in recent weeks, with raids consistently turning up weapons, drugs and cellphones.