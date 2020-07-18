BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

ACG offers oral business English course

TAGS: Education

The American College of Greece will be offering this fall an Oral Business English course with the option of in-class delivery on Wednesdays at the Alba Graduate Business School in Athens, or online delivery on Fridays.

The former lasts from September 9 to November 18 and the latter from October 2 to December 11. However, all training will have to move online if required by the Ministry of Health.

The 30-hour course is addressed to professionals wishing to improve oral fluency and accuracy, as well as to extend their business English vocabulary range.

It involves carefully structured, highly interactive workshops, and covers topics of interest to today’s business professionals. For more information go to acg.edu.

 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 