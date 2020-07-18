ACG offers oral business English course

The American College of Greece will be offering this fall an Oral Business English course with the option of in-class delivery on Wednesdays at the Alba Graduate Business School in Athens, or online delivery on Fridays.

The former lasts from September 9 to November 18 and the latter from October 2 to December 11. However, all training will have to move online if required by the Ministry of Health.

The 30-hour course is addressed to professionals wishing to improve oral fluency and accuracy, as well as to extend their business English vocabulary range.



It involves carefully structured, highly interactive workshops, and covers topics of interest to today’s business professionals. For more information go to acg.edu.