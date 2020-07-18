Greece records no daily deaths, stresses masks
Greek authorities announced 19 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths over the past 24 hours.
Total confirmed cases since the outbreak of the epidemic are 3,983, with 194 deaths.
Despite the relatively low number of cases, authorities are concerned about increasing evidence that social distancing guidelines aren’t being followed. On Saturday, they extended mandatory wearing of masks to supermarket customers and are considering expanding the mask requirement.
[AP]