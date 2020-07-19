Sales agreements for the first couple of luxury villas at the Astir Palace Resort in the seaside Athens suburb of Vouliagmeni were signed last week, Kathimerini understands.



The price came to 40 million euros for each property, with the inclusion of an option for two more villas by the same buyer at a predetermined price. The buyer is said to be a Greek tanker owner.



Each of the 13 villas on offer at the resort ranges in size from 2,500 to 4,000 square meters. They are built on plots of 5,000-8,600 sq.m.



The same sources add that there are at least four more interested buyers with whom talks are already under way.