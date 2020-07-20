Prosecutor orders inquiry into latest Mati allegations

The head of the Athens prosecutor's office, Evangelos Ioannidis, has ordered a preliminary inquiry into allegations that officials under the leftist-led government tried to cover up the gross mishandling of the wildfire in the seaside town of Mati east of Athens that cost more than 100 lives in July 2018.



The evidence was presented in a detailed report by Kathimerini on Sunday. The newspaper’s investigation into the immediate response by the authorities to the fires and their aftermath also turned up testimony indicating attempts to prevent the Greek Fire Service officer appointed by the First Instance Prosecutor’s office to look into the case, from doing his job.



Investigator Dimitris Liotsios has meanwhile filed a lawsuit with the prosecutor’s office detailing how he was threatened and blackmailed to bury his findings.



The latest revelations have triggered a clash between the ruling conservatives and SYRIZA opposition.