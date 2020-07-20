NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

EU summit negotiations ‘moving in right direction,’ von der Leyen says

TAGS: EU, Politics

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the leaders of the EU were determined to reach agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget and an economic recovery plan after three days of haggling at a Brussels summit.

“They show the clear will to find a solution,” the European Union executive’s chief said on arrival for the fourth day of talks. “I’m positive for today. We’re not there yet, but things are moving in the right direction.” [Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 