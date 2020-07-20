EU summit negotiations ‘moving in right direction,’ von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the leaders of the EU were determined to reach agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget and an economic recovery plan after three days of haggling at a Brussels summit.

“They show the clear will to find a solution,” the European Union executive’s chief said on arrival for the fourth day of talks. “I’m positive for today. We’re not there yet, but things are moving in the right direction.” [Reuters]