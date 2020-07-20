Maas to discuss EU, Turkey, migration in Athens trip

Issues relating to the EU, relations with Turkey and migration will be the main topics of dicsussion between German Foreign Minister and Chairman of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during the former's visit to Athens on Tuesday, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

Maas while he will also be received by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.