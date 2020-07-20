Ax attack victims remain in ICU

Two victims of last Thursday’s ax attack by a 45-year-old man at a tax office in Kozani, northern Greece, remained in intensive care on Monday.



The 56-year-old man was in critical condition with injuries to his head and the 67-year-old woman was on a ventilator after being injured in the jaw and eyes.



The third victim, a 47-year-old woman, was in stable condition in the hospital’s neurosurgery ward with less serious injuries to her head and back.



The tax office in Kozani opened again yesterday, with psychologists on hand to help employees deal with the trauma of returning to work in the office where the 45-year-old perpetrator ran amok.



He was remanded in custody last Friday after refusing to cooperate with the judicial officials, answering none of their questions.