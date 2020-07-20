Thirty-five arrested over transformer thefts

Police on Monday announced the arrest last Thursday of a total of 35 people in a large-scale operation following the theft of dozens of transformers from the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE).



The suspects were members of two gangs belonging to the same criminal network, which was active in the theft of transformers from DEDDIE substations in Attica, Viotia and Fthiotida in central Greece.



The network would then sell off the copper extracted from the transformers. Nine other people are also suspected of being involved in the rackets.



Thursday’s operation was preceded by an investigation that lasted several months.