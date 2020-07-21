The investigation by Kathimerini into the deadly July 23, 2018 wildfires in eastern Attica shed light on some very dark aspects of the story and revealed that a cruel system tried to cover up the case. Judicial authorities need to continue probing the events without delay.

Kathimerini uncovered evidence pointing to an attempt by the then leadership of the Fire Service to conceal elements of the case. Whether there was any political involvement cannot be ascertained without further investigation.

The newspaper does not adopt the accusations in the report and it also rejects tactics followed by the likes of Donald Trump or Viktor Orban for silencing investigative journalism with lawsuits and intimidation. They will not win.